Everything you need to know about Jersey City's July 4 festival
JERSEY CITY - Own a car and live near Exchange Place? It's about to get tougher to find a parking space over the next two days. With the city forced to relocate its annual July 4 Freedom and Fireworks festival on the heels of the state government shutdown, multiple street closures around Exchange Place have been announced beginning Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|14 hr
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|14 hr
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC