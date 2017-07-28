Buckcherry coming to Jersey City for ...

Buckcherry coming to Jersey City for one show

7 hrs ago

The rock and roll band will perform at White Eagle Hall on July 6, its first performance in six months. The band was founded in 1995 in Los Angeles, where its started as a hard rock group.

