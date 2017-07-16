Brutality lawsuit against police, former mayor's son is moving forward

The Jersey City Police Department and the son of the former mayor are at the center of a multi-million dollar police brutality lawsuit that alleges a man was beaten so viciously he suffered permanent brain damage. The allegations stem from a 2012 assault outside Healy's Tavern on Newark Avenue involving off-duty police officers and the bar's owner Jeremiah S. Healy, a Jersey City firefighter and son of then-Mayor Jerramiah Healy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.