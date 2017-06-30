Bridge Deck Travels to New Jersey Thr...

Bridge Deck Travels to New Jersey Through Panama Canal

14 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

The Wittpenn Bridge deck arrives at the Panama Canal on June 28, beginning the 16-hour journey through the locks. It is due to arrive at the New Jersey job site on July 15. The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced the launch of a new web page to track the shipping progress of the new bridge deck for the Wittpenn Bridge as it makes its way from the West Coast through the Panama Canal to New Jersey.

