Bayonne man charged with possession of 137 armor-piercing AK-47 rounds

Jonathon M. Valentin, 28, of Bayonne, appears in court in Jersey City on June 27, 2017 on charges he had 137 armor piercing AK-47 rounds, as well as prescription drug charges. Jonathon M. Valentin, 28, of Bayonne, appears in court in Jersey City on June 27, 2017 on charges he had 137 armor piercing AK-47 rounds, as well as prescription drug charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.