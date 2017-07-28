28-year-old identified as Jersey City homicide victim
JERSEY CITY - No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Clinton Street Monday night, officials said. Rasasim Foster was shot multiple times in his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|RKTNYC
|33
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC