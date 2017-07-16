16-year-old remains hospitalized after 4 people shot late Sunday
JERSEY CITY - A teenage boy who was among four people shot on Wilkinson Avenue Sunday night remains hospitalized this morning in stable condition, officials said. The four victims, two juveniles and two adults, all suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening on Wilkinson Avenue at about 9 p.m., city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.
