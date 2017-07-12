12 big moments from Fulop's four years as mayor
Four years ago, Steve Fulop became the mayor of Jersey City. Here is a look back at some of the highs and lows of Fulop's four years running Jersey City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Tick Jackson
|6
|Ticketeers on streets
|Mon
|Tick Jackson
|2
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Jul 1
|Clean up or die
|12
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Love Conquers
|60
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC