Zaniac, a STEAM-based learning center, opens in Jersey City
The STEAM-based educational center offers after-school and summer camp programming for kids in grades K-8 in subjects such as computer programming, chess, LEGO robotics, and game-based learning. Zaniac's purpose is to help children stay engaged with learning while they are on summer break.
