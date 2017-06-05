With anchor tenant out, Kushner proje...

With anchor tenant out, Kushner project loses state tax break

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

With the loss of investor and anchor tenant WeWork, One Journal Square, the two-tower project being developed by Kushner Companies and KABR Group, has lost a $6.5 million annual state tax credit, WNYC reports. New Jersey awarded the tax break in November 2015 but WeWork missed a May deadline for extending the tax credit and so did not meet the terms of its approval, according to WNYC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Wed Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 3
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May '17 Happy Hillbilyy 110
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC