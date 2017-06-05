With anchor tenant out, Kushner project loses state tax break

With the loss of investor and anchor tenant WeWork, One Journal Square, the two-tower project being developed by Kushner Companies and KABR Group, has lost a $6.5 million annual state tax credit, WNYC reports. New Jersey awarded the tax break in November 2015 but WeWork missed a May deadline for extending the tax credit and so did not meet the terms of its approval, according to WNYC.

