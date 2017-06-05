With anchor tenant out, Kushner project loses state tax break
With the loss of investor and anchor tenant WeWork, One Journal Square, the two-tower project being developed by Kushner Companies and KABR Group, has lost a $6.5 million annual state tax credit, WNYC reports. New Jersey awarded the tax break in November 2015 but WeWork missed a May deadline for extending the tax credit and so did not meet the terms of its approval, according to WNYC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Wed
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC