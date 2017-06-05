What happened on Tonnelle Avenue? Video of police confrontation raises questions
Mayor Steven Fulop and high police brass gathered to swear in new police officers at a time when a video allegedly showed police beating someone after a Tonnelle Avenue crash In response to video that shows Jersey City police allegedly kicking and dragging someone from a fiery car crash after a long chase last weekend, the Hudson County prosecutor says the matter is being intensely investigated and has asked the public both for help and for patience. The Tonnelle Avenue incident puts Jersey City in the cross hairs of national attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC