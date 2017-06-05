What happened on Tonnelle Avenue? Video of police confrontation raises questions

Mayor Steven Fulop and high police brass gathered to swear in new police officers at a time when a video allegedly showed police beating someone after a Tonnelle Avenue crash In response to video that shows Jersey City police allegedly kicking and dragging someone from a fiery car crash after a long chase last weekend, the Hudson County prosecutor says the matter is being intensely investigated and has asked the public both for help and for patience. The Tonnelle Avenue incident puts Jersey City in the cross hairs of national attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.