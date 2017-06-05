Watch: Video Shows NJ Police Kick Burn Victim After Car Wreck
CNN reports Miguel Feliz was driving home from work on Sunday evening when a vehicle being chased by police crashed into his car and a utility pole, igniting all three. Witness video captured Feliz exiting his vehicle and rolling on the ground while attempting to remove clothing engulfed in flames.
