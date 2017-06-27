Track progress of Wittpenn Bridge dec...

Track progress of Wittpenn Bridge deck on its way to N.J.

Read more: NJ.com

If you've been dying to follow the progress of the new Wittpenn Bridge deck as it makes its way via barge to Kearny from Washington state, you're in luck. State officials have unveiled a new tracking tool that will tell you how close the deck for the $480 million bridge is to its future home over the Hackensack River, straddling the Kearny/Jersey City border.

