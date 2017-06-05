Tonnele Circle and Pulaski Skyway partial closures over the weekend
New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced a portion of the Tonnele Circle and several ramps, as well as the approach to the Pulaski Skyway before the crossover to the northbound lanes, are scheduled to be closed this weekend to install deck panels as the rehabilitation of the historic 85-year-old bridge advances. To avoid delays, NJDOT is encouraging motorists to avoid the Tonnele Circle.
