Three teens seriously hurt in early morning Linden crash
After a sports car collided with a sports utility vehicle three teens were hospitalized with what police described as serious injuries. According to police the accident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the intersection of S. Park Avenue and Klem Avenue.
