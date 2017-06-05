Three rescued from Jersey City house fire
About a dozen firefighters and two people on a motorcycle were in the right place at the right time yesterday morning, helping rescue three residents from a house fire in the Heights section of Jersey City. No major injuries were reported in the two-alarm fire at 82 Beach St. that broke out at about 8:45 a.m., interim Fire Chief Steve McGill said.
