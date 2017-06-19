Thanks for help with art show, successful meeting season | Feedback
JoAnn Northgrave, Hudson County Veterans Affairs Administrator, and Anthony Sienkiewicz, with artwork by Seinkiewicz. In commemoration of Memorial Day, the Hudson County Office of Veterans Affairs sponsored a patriotic art exhibit in the lobby of the Hudson County Administration Building at 830 Bergen Ave., Jersey City.
