Tensions may be easing between Fulop, Jersey City Loew's group

JERSEY CITY -- Frosty relations between Jersey City and the nonprofit group that runs the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre are beginning to thaw. Mayor Steve Fulop's administration and the Friends of the Loew's, which runs the 88-year-old Journal Square theater, have been at odds for more than three years over Fulop's efforts to bring in a major concert promoter to restore and run the former movie palace.

