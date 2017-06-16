Teen arrested on drug charges twice i...

Teen arrested on drug charges twice in past 3 months

4 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

A Jersey City teen arrested on heroin and cocaine charges in March was charged with having 67 vials of suspected cocaine -- and this time authorities want to keep him off the streets. Officers performing surveillance at Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive on June 12 said they saw two men talking before one of them directed the other to a doorway, where he was met by Jeremy Perez, now 19, of Ocean Avenue, the criminal complaint says.

