Suspensions lifted for Jersey City cops in pursuit probe
JERSEY CITY -- The four Jersey City police officers at the center of an investigation into the June 4 pursuit that ended in a fiery crash on Tonnelle Avenue are coming back to work. The cops, whose suspensions were announced by Mayor Steve Fulop during a June 12 press conference, will be placed on modified duty instead, city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said today.
