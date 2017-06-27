Suspensions lifted for Jersey City co...

Suspensions lifted for Jersey City cops in pursuit probe

2 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY -- The four Jersey City police officers at the center of an investigation into the June 4 pursuit that ended in a fiery crash on Tonnelle Avenue are coming back to work. The cops, whose suspensions were announced by Mayor Steve Fulop during a June 12 press conference, will be placed on modified duty instead, city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said today.

