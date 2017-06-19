Surf City opens for the summer in Jer...

Surf City opens for the summer in Jersey City

8 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Surf City is open for its fifth summer at 1 Marin Blvd. in Jersey City. The beach bar, located on the Morris Canal Basin, is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday from noon to 3 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 1 a.m. Surf City recently opened its doors to The Jersey Journal and other media for a press night.

