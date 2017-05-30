St. Anthony High School sends off its final graduating class
JERSEY CITY -- It was a bittersweet end for the St. Anthony High School graduating class of 2017, as they bid farewell to the school they had called their home for four years before it closed its doors for good. "It is an honor to be up here because I am not just speaking on behalf of the class of 2017, but for all the other graduating classes that have come before us," said Gabriel Mandanas, valedictorian of the graduating class.
