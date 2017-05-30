Special Memorial Day Mass honors our heroes
Dozens of residents and veterans braved the rain and cool temperatures in Memorial Day to attend a special Mass at the Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City. The Mass and program -- "Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes" -- was hosted by the Holy Name Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum.
