Some counts dismissed in lawsuit filed by college student whose rape charge was dropped

A federal judge has dismissed a number of counts in a lawsuit filed by a former St. Peter's University student who was accused of raping a woman in a dorm room in 2014 only to have the charges dropped a short time later . Samy Jecrois, of Atlantic City, named Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Detectives Mark Sojak and Honey Spirito and Sgts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.