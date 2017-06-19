Sneak peek: 12 things about N.J.'s ne...

Sneak peek: 12 things about N.J.'s new Zinburger

EDISON -- The new, 4,700-square-foot, upscale burger joint, Zinburger, is set to open its fifth New Jersey location on June 27 in the Edison Towne Square retail and dining complex on Route 1 south. The restaurant -- owned by a New Jersey native -- is seeking to expand its footprint in the state and plans to open another spot in Jersey City next month.

