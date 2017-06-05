Shooting for a world record at Liberty State Park on June 11
A camera store with New Jersey roots in Hoboken is focusing on making history Sunday, June 11, with the largest single photowalk event at Liberty State Park in Jersey City. Unique Photo, whose recently opened a location in Hoboken, is staging the event to mark its 70th year in business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|20 min
|pugs
|31
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC