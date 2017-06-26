Ronson Corporation, Sandy Hook and more tidbits from N.J. history | Albright
The Ronson Corporation, manufacturer or lighters and metal goods, was in part founded by Louis V. Aronson, who moved to Newark from New York City in 1899. A metallurgist, his patents ran into the hundreds, but he is best known for the "one moment" lighter, becoming in the late-1920s the "Famous Lighter."
