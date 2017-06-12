Roky Erickson touring, playing two nights at Rough Trade, and White...
Psych icon and onetime 13th Floor Elevators frontman Roky Erickson will be on tour in September with Death Valley Girls , including three NYC-area shows: two nights at Brooklyn's Rough Trade on September 5 & 6 , and then Jersey City's newly renovated White Eagle Hall on September 8 . Tickets for the Rough Trade and White Eagle Hall shows go on sale Friday, June 16 at noon, and you can get tickets early to the NJ show via the BrooklynVegan presale on Thursday, June 15 at noon .
