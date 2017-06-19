Rising pronoun kicks off tour in Jers...

Rising pronoun kicks off tour in Jersey City

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

When Alyse Vellturo decided to bare to the public the intimately personal break-up songs she'd written and recorded in her Brooklyn apartment, she wanted a name that wouldn't carry any baggage, something neither feminine nor masculine, a stage identity she could hide behind while finding her way as a performer. So she chose the word pronoun: no gender, no capital letters, nothing that would give anything away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Jun 7 Red Crosse 32
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May '17 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May '17 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May '17 Caution 3
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC