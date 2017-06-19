Real estate office leads region; Peac...

Real estate office leads region; Peace Care hires HR head | Business Notes

14 hrs ago

The Weichert, Realtors Jersey City Downtown office led the region in new home dollar volume, resale listings, resales, resale revenue units and resale dollar volume for the month of May. The region is made up of offices throughout Hudson County, Westchester County in New York and some locations in Manhattan. Two sales associates also received recognition for their individual performance in May. Paul Witte led the region in new home dollar volume.

