Rain doesn't stop members of Trinity Lutheran Church from Juneteenth celebrations

JERSEY CITY -- The rain did not stop Trinity Lutheran Church members in Jersey City from holding a street fair in celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday. Juneteenth, which was first celebrated on June 19, 1865, was the day in which Union soldiers in the American Civil War arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and that slaves were now free, despite the Emancipation Proclamation having been passed two and a half years earlier.

