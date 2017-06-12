Rain doesn't stop members of Trinity Lutheran Church from Juneteenth celebrations
JERSEY CITY -- The rain did not stop Trinity Lutheran Church members in Jersey City from holding a street fair in celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday. Juneteenth, which was first celebrated on June 19, 1865, was the day in which Union soldiers in the American Civil War arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and that slaves were now free, despite the Emancipation Proclamation having been passed two and a half years earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC