Prosecutors: 2 men set fire that killed 1-year-old boy

Authorities say two New Jersey men caused a fire that killed the one man's 1-year-old son and both have been charged with manslaughter. Hudson County prosecutors said that 27-year-old Eddie Gonzalez Sr., and 21-year-old Edwin Diaz caused the fire in the backroom of Gonzalez's second-floor apartment in Union City on March 4. Gonzalez's son, Eddie Gonzalez Jr., died in the fire.

