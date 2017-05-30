Prosecutors: 2 men set fire that killed 1-year-old boy
Authorities say two New Jersey men caused a fire that killed the one man's 1-year-old son and both have been charged with manslaughter. Hudson County prosecutors said that 27-year-old Eddie Gonzalez Sr., and 21-year-old Edwin Diaz caused the fire in the backroom of Gonzalez's second-floor apartment in Union City on March 4. Gonzalez's son, Eddie Gonzalez Jr., died in the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|1 hr
|spud
|28
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC