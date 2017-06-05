Photowalk and Parkinson's fundraiser aims to set world record at Liberty State Park

Grab your cameras and set out to make history on June 11 as Unique Photo celebrates its 70th anniversary with a photowalk at Liberty State Park in Jersey City. To celebrate in grand style, the family-owned and operated retail camera store invites photographers of all skill levels to help set a world record for the largest single photowalk event as they explore this location that USA Today named among "the 20 stunning state parks across the USA."

