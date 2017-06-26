PATH station elevator at center of 7-year legal battle set to open
Nearly 16 years after advocates for wheelchair users first demanded access to the Grove Street PATH station, crews are putting the final touches on the station's new elevator. The $4 million elevator, located at the corner of Grove Street and Columbus Drive, is set to open on Monday, according to the Port Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC