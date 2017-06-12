Osborne won't seek re-election in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY -- Downtown Councilwoman Candice Osborne will not seek a second term in November, ending months of speculation about her political future and upending the Ward E council race five months before Election Day. Osborne, 38, told The Jersey Journal in an interview that she wants to devote the next year to spending time with her son, who is entering his senior year in high school in September.
