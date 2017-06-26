Opening of new senior housing signals rebirth of Montgomery Gardens site
Jersey City officials were joined by federal and state officials to celebrate the grand opening of Catherine Todd Senior Living, a residential building that had been part of a former public housing complex. The building, on the site of the former Montgomery Gardens public housing complex, was developed by the Michaels Organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC