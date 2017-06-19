One Theater Square 22-story apartment tower rises rapidly on Newark skyline

NEWARK -- The long-awaited 22-story One Theater Square apartment tower in Newark across the street from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center is rising steadily and on schedule for completion next year, officials said. Since breaking ground in November , the $116 million project with 245 rental units has climbed above the adjacent 12-story Robert Treat Hotel, its nearest neighbor on Park Place in city's the Military Park Commons Historic District.

