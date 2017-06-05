Offering a path to citizenship

The Portuguese Cultural Association of Kearny is partnering with We Are One New Jersey's Hudson County Center for a "Citizenship Clinic" Saturday, July 1. First Ward Councilman Albino Cardoso, a member of the PCA, said he was approached by Victor Campos, president of the group, about the possibility of hosting the clinic. Members of the Jersey City-based We Are One - whose website lists its mission as "to provide social and legal services that educate, empower and uplift working families" - will advise clients how to fill out citizenship applications, Cardoso said.

