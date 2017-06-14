North Jersey fire safety in wake of London high-rise blaze Departments across North Jersey say they are ready in the event of a high-rise fire. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2t3ttwy In the aftermath of the high-rise fire in west London early Wednesday that left at least a dozen dead and others hospitalized, many wonder how departments in North Jersey could handle such a blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Lee Suburbanite.