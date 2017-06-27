North Jersey city could be guinea pig for booze expansion
HACKENSACK -- If a town has public transit, apartments and restaurants, there's only one thing some think could sweeten the deal for investors and residents -- beer and booze. If a bill making its way through the Legislature becomes law , Hackensack will be the guinea pig in a pilot program allowing municipalities that fit a very specific set of requirements to distribute liquor permits as more residences are developed.
