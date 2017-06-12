No arrests in murder of 20-year-old Jersey City man
Alshaakir Talmadge was shot multiple times at the intersection near Martin Luther King Drive and Union Street at about 10:10 p.m, prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement. Talmadge, who was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene, was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where we died about an hour and half later, she said.
