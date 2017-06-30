NJ judge nixes motion by killers to overturn convictions

JERSEY CITY -- A Hudson County judge today rejected a motion by two convicted killers to overturn their guilty verdicts, bringing the 22-year-olds one step closer to possibly lengthy prison sentences. Kevin Aviles and Tommy Pham , of Jersey City, each face five to 10 years in prison for the homicide of Kermy Amparo-Berroa, 22, who was killed outside a party on Manhattan Avenue near Central Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, 2014.

