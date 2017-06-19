New details emerge in Jersey City police pursuit that ended in fire crash: state

At a detention hearing for the man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash that critically injured an innocent bystander, both the state and defense provided a more detailed look at the six-mile pursuit that has led to a shakeup in the city's police department. Leo Pinkston, 48, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree eluding for the June 4 crash on Tonnelle Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.