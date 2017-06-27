N.J. Supreme Court bars 'confession' of man charged with sex assault of daughter
JERSEY CITY -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that the "confession" of a Hudson County man charged with sexually assaulting his 6-year-old daughter is inadmissible because he invoked his right to remain silent regardless of the words he used or his tone. When the case went to trial, Hudson County Public Defender Joseph J. Russo filed a motion to suppress the defendant's videotaped statement, arguing that the man, identified only as "S.S.," repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right.
