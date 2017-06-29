N.J. budget fight imperils Fourth of ...

N.J. budget fight imperils Fourth of July festival in Jersey City

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Jersey City's fourth annual Fourth of July fireworks festival at Liberty State Park, headlined this year by Kool & the Gang, could fall victim to the budget impasse in Trenton . Gov. Chris Christie said today that state parks would close starting Saturday if there is no deal on the proposed $34.7 million state budget by midnight tomorrow.

