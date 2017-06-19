More closures announced as Pulaski Skyway deck panels are replaced

The approach to the Pulaski Skyway before the crossover to the northbound lanes in Jersey City is scheduled to be closed this weekend for the installation of deck panels, the state Department of Transportation officials announced today. Because of the work, the DOT is encouraging motorists to use the Turnpike-Hudson County Extension to all destinations west and south, including I-78, or to I-280/Route 7 and Route 1&9 Truck southbound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.