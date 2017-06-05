McGreevey: What NJ can do to make prisoner re-entry effective, affordable
A report from the nonprofit New Jersey Reentry Corporation recommends ways the state can keep ex-convicts from turning back to a life of crime as well as reduce spending on prisons. The report's findings have a backer in former Gov. Jim McGreevey, chairman of the NJRC board and director of the Jersey City Employment and Training Program.
