Man needed brain surgery after pushed by bouncer in Hoboken, father says

JERSEY CITY -- A Hoboken man was in court Monday on charges he assaulted a patron while working as a bouncer outside a Hoboken bar in December -- an incident that left the victim with serious brain trauma. Kyle P. Tinsley, 31, was indicted this month on the charges of aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim in connection to the incident that occurred Dec. 4 while he was working at 1Republik on Washington Street near Third Street, 2016, officials said.

