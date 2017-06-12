Man injured in Jersey City shooting, cops seize 6 handguns: official
A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting just before midnight Thursday in Jersey City, the same night six handguns were recovered by police, authorities said. The Atlantic Avenue resident was shot at Bergen and Lexington avenues, and was found a block away at Bramhall and Bergen avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Jun 7
|Red Crosse
|32
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May '17
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC