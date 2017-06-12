Man injured in Jersey City shooting, ...

Man injured in Jersey City shooting, cops seize 6 handguns: official

14 hrs ago

A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting just before midnight Thursday in Jersey City, the same night six handguns were recovered by police, authorities said. The Atlantic Avenue resident was shot at Bergen and Lexington avenues, and was found a block away at Bramhall and Bergen avenues.

