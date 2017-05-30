Man fired 14 shots at multiple cars, ...

Man fired 14 shots at multiple cars, authorities say

Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY - A 29-year-old man has been charged with shooting at multiple car windows while he was allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, authorities said. Paul Alvarado, a Reed Street resident, is facing 14 counts of criminal mischief and weapons offenses for the shooting outside of his home Sunday evening, authorities said.

