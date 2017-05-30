Man fired 14 shots at multiple cars, authorities say
JERSEY CITY - A 29-year-old man has been charged with shooting at multiple car windows while he was allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, authorities said. Paul Alvarado, a Reed Street resident, is facing 14 counts of criminal mischief and weapons offenses for the shooting outside of his home Sunday evening, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|23 hr
|Darly314
|26
|Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15)
|May 28
|Love Conquers
|60
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|110
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC